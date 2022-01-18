Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday called Western countries' statements regarding cybersecurity threats to athletes' personal mobile phones, laptops and tablets during the 2022 Winter Olympics unjustified speculations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday called Western countries' statements regarding cybersecurity threats to athletes' personal mobile phones, laptops and tablets during the 2022 Winter Olympics unjustified speculations.

Last week media outlets reported that Netherlands, the United States and a number of other Western countries have warned their athletes of cybersecurity concerns during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and urged them to use disposable phones, or to use virtual private networks (VPNs) and to delete all personal data from gadgets.

"Respective countries are letting the pot calling the kettle black while raising the issue of so called 'cybersecurity' of China, these are unjustified speculations," Zhao said in a briefing, commenting on the reports.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.