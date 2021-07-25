China 'Dream Team' win first diving gold of Tokyo Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :China's "Dream Team" diving squad launched their bid for a golden sweep at the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant victory in the women's synchronised 3m springboard final on Sunday.

Shi Tingmao, gold medallist in the event at Rio 2016, and Wang Han had been hot favourites on day one of diving at the coronavirus-delayed Games.

And the duo did not disappoint, leading from the first round on the way to taking the title with 326.40 points.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver (300.

78 points), with Germany's Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel earning bronze (284.97 points).

It continues a strong start to these Games for China, who enjoyed golden success on Saturday in shooting, fencing and weightlifting.

China underlined their vast supremacy in diving by winning seven of eight golds in Rio -- Britain surprisingly nabbed the other.

But there are high hopes back home that the Chinese can go one better in the Japanese capital.