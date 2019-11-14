China lost to South Korea 81-80 in a close Group A match of the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament for Asia-Oceania Region at the Trusts Arena, Auckland on Thursday

AUCLAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :China lost to South Korea 81-80 in a close Group A match of the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament for Asia-Oceania Region at the Trusts Arena, Auckland on Thursday.

Huang Sijing led with 14 points for China and grabbed six rebounds, while 20-year-old Park Ji-su had 23 points and eight rebounds for South Korea.

Xu Limin, China's head coach, admitted that the opponents performed much better tonight.

"Our young players didn't show enough confidence and ability during the first three quarters," coach Xu said. "We did very well in the fourth quarter, but it was already too late."In Auckland, China will play against host New Zealand and the Philippines respectively at the weekend.