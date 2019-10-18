China faces Australia, Thailand in final round qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics

China will face Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :China will face Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament.

The final round will feature eight teams in two groups as the official draw was made at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House here on Friday.

Group A has DPR Korea, hosts South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar while Group B pits Australia, hosts China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the two-leg play-offs on a home and away basis, with Group A winners facing Group B runners-up.

The two play-off winners will join Japan, who have already qualified by virtue of being hosts, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The final round will be played on February 3 to 9, 2020 with the play-offs scheduled for March 6 and 11.