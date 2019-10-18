UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Faces Australia, Thailand In Final Round Qualifiers For Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

China faces Australia, Thailand in final round qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics

China will face Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :China will face Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament.

The final round will feature eight teams in two groups as the official draw was made at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House here on Friday.

Group A has DPR Korea, hosts South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar while Group B pits Australia, hosts China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the two-leg play-offs on a home and away basis, with Group A winners facing Group B runners-up.

The two play-off winners will join Japan, who have already qualified by virtue of being hosts, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The final round will be played on February 3 to 9, 2020 with the play-offs scheduled for March 6 and 11.

Related Topics

Football Thailand Australia China Tokyo Taipei Myanmar Japan South Korea Vietnam February March Women 2020 Olympics From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says he will take part in JUI-F's A ..

4 minutes ago

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

9 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

18 minutes ago

China's private reusable rocket to be launched in ..

33 seconds ago

Philippines Finds New Cases of African Swine Fever ..

34 seconds ago

Syrian Kurds Say Turkey Continues Shelling Despite ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.