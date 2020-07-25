China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims

The Chinese Super League held a minute's silence on Saturday before the season kicked off five months late because of the coronavirus pandemic

Suzhou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chinese Super League held a minute's silence on Saturday before the season kicked off five months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players bowed their heads to remember virus victims and medical staff as Fabio Cannavaro's reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande faced FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua.