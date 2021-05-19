China-Guam World Cup qualifier tickets sold out

The tickets to China's World Cup qualifier against Guam on May 30 in Suzhou, China's Zhejiang province have been sold out

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The tickets to China's World Cup qualifier against Guam on May 30 in Suzhou, China's Zhejiang province have been sold out.

598 days since the last home game played, Chinese football fans will eventually end the long wait to be able to cheer for the men's national football team at home.

As tickets to the four remaining Asian zone Group A World Cup qualifier games were released online at 12 pm on Tuesday, all tickets to the Guam game have been sold out, as well as the four-game-package tickets, according to online ticketing platform Damai.

cn. It was reported that around 30,000 spectators will be allowed to attend each game.

China will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Syria in succession from May 30 to June 15.

With eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leading the Philippines on goal difference, China will have to keep a perfect record in the last phase as any loss or draw in the last four games would likely eliminate them from the competition.