China Has 27,000 Schools Featuring Football Education

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:40 PM

China has 27,000 schools featuring football education

China has over 27,000 primary and middle schools featuring football education amid its continuous effort to develop football on campus, the Ministry of Education said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China has over 27,000 Primary and middle schools featuring football education amid its continuous effort to develop football on campus, the Ministry of Education said Monday.

There are approximately 27 million students, 1,000 for each school on average, attending football classes at least once a week and participating in football training and competitions, said Wang Dengfeng, director of the department of physical health and arts education of the ministry, at a press conference.

Moreover, 181 institutions of higher education in China are now enrolling quality football players, said Wang, adding that nearly 2,000 students are annually enrolled based on their special talent in football.

