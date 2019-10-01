UrduPoint.com
China Open Bans Guest Of Player's Father After Violent Scenes

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:41 PM

China Open bans guest of player's father after violent scenes

A guest of Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai's father has been barred from the China Open after an online video showed a man beating someone in the VIP seats

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A guest of Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai's father has been barred from the China Open after an online video showed a man beating someone in the VIP seats.

The footage showed a blue-shirted individual repeatedly hitting and kicking a younger man courtside at the tournament in Beijing that features most of the world's top players.

"The unfortunate incident... has been investigated and resolved," said a statement Tuesday issued by the WTA, the governing body of the women's game.

"The individual involved, a guest of Zhang Shuai's father, will not be returning to the China Open this week."The WTA declined to give further details of the incident that happened on Sunday after Zhang, ranked 35th in the world, lost in three sets to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

