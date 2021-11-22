UrduPoint.com

China Opposes Politicization Of Sports Amid Reports Of Possible Boycott Of Olympic Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:40 PM

China Opposes Politicization of Sports Amid Reports of Possible Boycott of Olympic Games

China is protesting the politicization of sports amid reports of a possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games by several countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) China is protesting the politicization of sports amid reports of a possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games by several countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that his administration is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over alleged human rights violations in China. On Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also considering the possibility of refraining from sending officials to the Winter Olympics.

"China has always been strongly opposed to any statements and actions that politicize sports and violate the spirit of the Olympic Charter," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

He stressed that such speculations harm the interests of athletes around the world.

"China has repeatedly stressed that the Beijing Winter Olympics are a stage for athletes from all over the world, and it is they who must be in the spotlight.

China is convinced that, under the guidance of the Olympic spirit and thanks to the joint efforts of all parties, Beijing will be able to host ... safe and impressive Olympic Games," Zhao said.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.

Calls to boycott the event have been made for several months. In February, a coalition of 180 human rights groups sent an open letter urging foreign governments to boycott the Olympic Games in Beijing due to alleged violations of the rights of ethnic minorities in China.

In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports China Canada European Union Beijing United Kingdom United States February March Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

Weapons smuggling bid foiled, 67 pistols seized

Weapons smuggling bid foiled, 67 pistols seized

2 minutes ago
 Belgian Prime Minister slams 'unacceptable' Covid ..

Belgian Prime Minister slams 'unacceptable' Covid protest violence

2 minutes ago
 Kabaddi gaining popularity across country: SBP vic ..

Kabaddi gaining popularity across country: SBP vice-chairman

2 minutes ago
 US State Department Lies About About Russia's Troo ..

US State Department Lies About About Russia's Troops Buildup for Ukraine Invasio ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Hamburg Consul ..

Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Hamburg Consulate Attack

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in case per ..

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in case pertaining plots allotments to go ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.