China Opposes Politicization of Sports Amid Reports of Possible Boycott of Olympic Games

China is protesting the politicization of sports amid reports of a possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games by several countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) China is protesting the politicization of sports amid reports of a possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games by several countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that his administration is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over alleged human rights violations in China. On Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also considering the possibility of refraining from sending officials to the Winter Olympics.

"China has always been strongly opposed to any statements and actions that politicize sports and violate the spirit of the Olympic Charter," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

He stressed that such speculations harm the interests of athletes around the world.

"China has repeatedly stressed that the Beijing Winter Olympics are a stage for athletes from all over the world, and it is they who must be in the spotlight.

China is convinced that, under the guidance of the Olympic spirit and thanks to the joint efforts of all parties, Beijing will be able to host ... safe and impressive Olympic Games," Zhao said.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.

Calls to boycott the event have been made for several months. In February, a coalition of 180 human rights groups sent an open letter urging foreign governments to boycott the Olympic Games in Beijing due to alleged violations of the rights of ethnic minorities in China.

In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.