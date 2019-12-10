UrduPoint.com
China Opposes Politicization Of Sports Amid WADA's Russia Ban - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

China opposes the politicization of sports, advocates for the protection of the rights of athletes and acknowledges Russia's significant role in the international Olympic family following the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year suspension of Russia from major sporting events, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday

Russian athletes were banned on Monday from participation in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with "clean" athletes allowed to compete in a neutral status. The nation was also prohibited from hosting and bidding for organizing major international sporting events over the same term.

"We believe that sports should not be politicized, and the rights of athletes should be protected," the diplomat said.

Hua also stated that China has a zero-tolerance policy on doping.

"We have seen the WADA's ruling and Russia's response. Russia is an important member of the international Olympic union, there are many good and enthusiastic athletes [from Russia]," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that WADA's ban violates the Olympic Charter and is politicized, and Moscow, therefore, has all reasons to challenge the decision.

