China Postpones Figure Skating Championship Over Rise in COVID-19 Incidence

The Chinese Figure Skating Championships, initially planned to take place from December 6 to 12, have been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chinese Figure Skating Association said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Chinese Figure Skating Championships, initially planned to take place from December 6 to 12, have been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chinese Figure Skating Association said on Wednesday.

"Amid a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the country and in accordance with the latest requirements on the prevention and control of epidemics, following careful research, the decision was taken to postpone the 2021-2022 Chinese Figure Skating Championships, which were due to take place from December 6 to 12, in order to protect the health of athletes, coaches, judges, staff and spectators," a statement published on the association's website said.

A new date will be announced later depending on the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday that the country will hold the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as scheduled, from February 4-20.

On Tuesday, China recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections since November 2.