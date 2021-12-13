China Praises South Korea for Not Planning Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) China praised South Korea for upholding the Olympic spirit after its president said Seoul would not be joining the Western-led diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games.

"South Korea has repeatedly and at different levels displayed its active support for China's efforts to hold a successful Beijing Winter Olympics.

It is in the Olympic spirit," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

He added that China would continue working with South Korea on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and bringing lasting peace and stability to the region.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in said during a trip to Australia on Monday that his country had not been asked to join the boycott announced by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada last week over China's perceived human rights violations.