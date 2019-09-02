China publishes outline to build itself into leading sporting power

China has published an outline to develop the country into a leading sporting power

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : China has published an outline to develop the country into a leading sporting power.

The new plan, named "Outline for Building a Leading Sports Nation," aims to develop the country of 1.4 billion people into a "modern sports power" by 2050.

The outline, issued by the General Office of the State Council, targets wider public engagement in sport, better competitive sporting performances, a stronger sports industry, a more vibrant sporting culture, and enhanced sports exchanges.

According to the outline, residents will have easier access to sports facilities that will be provided by better public services.

By 2035, 45% of the population are expected to get involved in regular exercise, up from 33.9% in 2018.

There is also an emphasis on establishing a modern sports competition system, promoting professional sports and raising the level of competitive sports in a bid to help Chinese athletes to perform better on the global stage.

The outline highlights the development of the sports industry, which should become one of the pillars that support China's economic progress, as well as developing sporting culture across the country and enhancing sports exchanges.