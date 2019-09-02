UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Publishes Outline To Build Itself Into Leading Sporting Power

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:59 PM

China publishes outline to build itself into leading sporting power

China has published an outline to develop the country into a leading sporting power

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :China has published an outline to develop the country into a leading sporting power.

The new plan, named "Outline for Building a Leading Sports Nation," aims to develop the country of 1.4 billion people into a "modern sports power" by 2050.

The outline, issued by the General Office of the State Council, targets wider public engagement in sport, better competitive sporting performances, a stronger sports industry, a more vibrant sporting culture, and enhanced sports exchanges.

According to the outline, residents will have easier access to sports facilities that will be provided by better public services.

By 2035, 45% of the population are expected to get involved in regular exercise, up from 33.9% in 2018.

There is also an emphasis on establishing a modern sports competition system, promoting professional sports and raising the level of competitive sports in a bid to help Chinese athletes to perform better on the global stage.

The outline highlights the development of the sports industry, which should become one of the pillars that support China's economic progress, as well as developing sporting culture across the country and enhancing sports exchanges.

Related Topics

Sports China Progress 2018 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 385 point to close a ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson threatens Brexit purge i ..

2 minutes ago

Van Dijk, Ronaldo and Messi shortlisted for FIFA a ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's M5S Wants Members to Vote Online on Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes no ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.