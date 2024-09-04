China Reign Supreme In Paralympic Pool With Two Clean Sweeps
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Paralympic heavyweights China dominated the swimming events on Tuesday, winning four golds and claiming two podium clean sweeps to extend their advantage in the overall medal table.
China's first one-two-three came in the men's 50m backstroke S5 as Yuan Weiyi took gold, Guo Jincheng silver and Wang Lichao bronze.
The real highlight came in the women's race of the classification as world record holder Lu Dong defended her crown in emphatic fashion with He Shenggao in second place and Liu Yu third.
"When there is another strong swimmer behind you, you will be more motivated," Lu told AFP.
"Because you're all in China, and you will race every year, and then we will train together.
"It becomes even more advantageous," she added.
In total China secured four of the 15 golds on offer in Wednesday's late session at the La Defense Arena.
Britain almost claimed a podium sweep of their own as Faye Rogers clinched gold and Callie-Ann Warrington silver in the women's 100m butterfly S10 to stay atop the swimming table.
Victory for Rogers came three years after a car accident which left her with limited movement in her elbow.
"It's a big full circle moment and I couldn't be prouder of how far I've come," she said.
"Coming into para sport has been the best thing, I couldn't be more grateful for this journey and I have learned so much about myself.
"There are so many people who could benefit from para sport, it's just amazing," she added.
- Portal pride -
The biggest cheers of the night from a packed crowd came for home hopes Ugo Didier, Laurent Chardard and especially favourite Alex Portal.
Portal was second to Ihar Boki who claimed his 21st Paralympic gold of a remarkable career in the men's 200m individual medley SM13.
The 22-year-old added a third silver as well as a bronze to his account in the pool, located just to the north of his hometown of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
"21 medals for him, he's a monster," Portal told France Televisions.
"So, I'm really proud to be close to his standard," he added.
US swimmer Leanne Smith went one better than in Tokyo by winning the women's 100m freestyle S3 and Italy's much-fancied squad claimed two golds with in-form Carlotta Gilli in the women's 200m individual medley SM13 and Stefano Raimondo in the men's 100m butterfly S10.
