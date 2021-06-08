UrduPoint.com
China Says US 'politicising' Winter Olympics As Boycott Talk Mounts

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

China says US 'politicising' Winter Olympics as boycott talk mounts

China on Tuesday accused the US of "politicising sports", after Washington's top diplomat said he was seeking consensus among allies before any possible call to boycott next year's Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday accused the US of "politicising sports", after Washington's top diplomat said he was seeking consensus among allies before any possible call to boycott next year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing in Washington that the US was "consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns that we have, and ideally to establish a common approach" on the Games, scheduled for February.

