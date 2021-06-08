China says US 'politicising' Winter Olympics as boycott talk mounts

China on Tuesday accused the US of "politicising sports", after Washington's top diplomat said he was seeking consensus among allies before any possible call to boycott next year's Beijing Winter Olympics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing in Washington that the US was "consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns that we have, and ideally to establish a common approach" on the Games, scheduled for February.