UrduPoint.com

China Says Virus Infections Certain In Olympics Bubble

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:42 PM

China says virus infections certain in Olympics bubble

Chinese officials said Thursday they were ready for coronavirus outbreaks inside the Winter Olympics bubble, with plans in place to send symptomatic athletes to designated Beijing hospitals

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese officials said Thursday they were ready for coronavirus outbreaks inside the Winter Olympics bubble, with plans in place to send symptomatic athletes to designated Beijing hospitals.

February's Olympics are set to be the most restrictive mass sporting event since the pandemic began, with international spectators banned and all participants required to stay inside a closed-loop system.

"There will definitely be infections and there could be a chance of a small-scale cluster outbreak happening," said Beijing Olympics virus control official Huang Chun at a briefing, adding that the large number of people involved will have a "very high risk of transmission".

"There will be a certain number of positive cases" another organising committee official, Han Zirong, said. "This is a high probability event."

Related Topics

China Beijing Olympics Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore to ..

PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore today

14 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing young nephew

Man arrested for killing young nephew

3 minutes ago
 Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

3 minutes ago
 Pilot Batches of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Vaccines ..

Pilot Batches of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Vaccines Produced in Belarus - Health ..

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61862 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61862 cusecs water

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say ..

Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say economic managers

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.