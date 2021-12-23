China says virus infections certain in Olympics bubble

Chinese officials said Thursday they were ready for coronavirus outbreaks inside the Winter Olympics bubble, with plans in place to send symptomatic athletes to designated Beijing hospitals

February's Olympics are set to be the most restrictive mass sporting event since the pandemic began, with international spectators banned and all participants required to stay inside a closed-loop system.

"There will definitely be infections and there could be a chance of a small-scale cluster outbreak happening," said Beijing Olympics virus control official Huang Chun at a briefing, adding that the large number of people involved will have a "very high risk of transmission".

"There will be a certain number of positive cases" another organising committee official, Han Zirong, said. "This is a high probability event."