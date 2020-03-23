UrduPoint.com
China Supports Hosting Summer Olympics In Tokyo Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:42 PM

China Supports Hosting Summer Olympics in Tokyo Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) China supports Tokyo in hosting the summer Olympics but will respect the decision that Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) make regarding possibly postponing the Games due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the final decision on a possible postponement of the Olympics would be made in four weeks. Following the announcement, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee, as well as the Australian Olympic Committee, stated that they would not attend the Games in the summer and called for a one-year delay. The Tokyo Olympics' organizers said on Monday that multiple options would be studied, but ruled out canceling the Games.

"We took note of these reports, as well as some countries' suggestions concerning the issue. China's position in terms of support for Japan as the Olympics host nation remains unchanged. Of course, we will respect a decision to be jointly made by the Japanese side and the International Olympic Committee," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said at a briefing when asked whether Beijing backed a postponement.

The 2020 summer Olympics has come into question due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Japan alone has so far registered over 1,000 coronavirus cases.

