UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Tells Tennis Players To Avoid Overseas After Virus Case

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

China tells tennis players to avoid overseas after virus case

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese tennis authorities have warned players against going abroad after teenager Wang Xiyu failed to make it to the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

The world number 118 was a wild card for Melbourne, where the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam is in disarray because of the pandemic, but she will not now compete following the Covid-19 diagnosis in Abu Dhabi before departing for Australia.

The 19-year-old, a former US Open junior champion, said in a statement on Sunday that she did not have any symptoms and was quarantining.

The Chinese Tennis Association responded by telling Chinese players overseas to "return to China as soon as possible after the match and avoid staying abroad".

"For competitors who are still in China but are going to compete abroad, they must fully study and judge the risks, make cautious choices and try not to go abroad for matches as much as is possible."Wang Qiang, the 34th-ranked player who toppled Serena Williams last year in Melbourne, is among a handful of Chinese players expected to take part at this year's Australian Open.

pst/je

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia China Abu Dhabi Melbourne Turkish Lira Sunday Australian Open US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

5 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

5 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

5 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

8 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

8 minutes ago

Hangu police recover 7kg drugs, non-custom car in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.