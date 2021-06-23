UrduPoint.com
China To Extend Cooperation For Up-gradation Of PSC Sports Facilities

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

China to extend cooperation for up-gradation of PSC sports facilities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has said that China would extend every possible cooperation to Pakistan for the up-gradation of sports facilities here at the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC).

In a meeting with the Director General, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman here at his office, the ambassador said China would also extend cooperation in training of the sports coaches and athletes, said a PSB press release issued here.

He also appreciated Pakistan for taking keen interest to organize different sports activities and other functions to mark the 70th anniversary of Pak-China Friendship" Earlier, DG PSB extended a warm welcome to the ambassador.

During the meeting, he said that China has built this Sports Complex almost 35 years ago.

"Now Pakistan hopes that China will extend every possible cooperation in improving this sports arena," he said.

The DG also exchanged views with the ambassador on the post COVID-19 pandemic sports scenario and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

The ambassador also visited different sports venues at the Pakistan Sports Complex. At the end, both officials also agreed upon the nomination of focal persons to carry forward the proposed plans for the sports cooperation.

