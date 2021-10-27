China to Open Olympic Village for Athletes on January 27 - Olympic Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) China's Olympic village will open its doors and start accepting athletes from January 27, Beijing Vice-Mayor and Vice-Chairman of the Olympic Committee for the Beijing Winter Olympics Zhang Jiandong said on Wednesday.

"The Olympic villages of the Winter Olympic Games will officially open on January 27 2022 and will welcome athletes from all over the world," Zhang told reporters.

Zhang also noted that the torch relay will start on February 2. The torch itself was delivered to Beijing from Greece last Wednesday.

The Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 2 to February 20 and the Paralympic Games will take place from March 4 to March 13.