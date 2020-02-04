UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

China to Set Up Security Centers Ahead of 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) China will set up security and intelligence centers to ensure public safety during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday during a meeting at the world body on security of major sporting events.

"China pays very good attention to the security of these major sports events, and it has set up effective practices in security and preventive counter-terrorism for these events," Zhang said. "The Olympics venues under construction have been placed under the security system; going forward, we will establish a security center, a commander-control center and an intelligence center.

Zhang said that the Chinese authorities will also establish interactive mechanisms among different sides hosting the game to ensure the Winter Olympics are safe, smoothly run and successful.

Zhang explained that the Chinese authorities have begun to work on the security measures in 2015 to properly prepare for the Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will take place February 4-20, 2022. Beijing will become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympic Games.

