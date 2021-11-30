UrduPoint.com

China To Successfully Hold Winter Olympics Despite Spread Of New COVID Strain - Beijing

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

China to Successfully Hold Winter Olympics Despite Spread of New COVID Strain - Beijing

China will successfully hold the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games on schedule, despite the worldwide spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) China will successfully hold the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games on schedule, despite the worldwide spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the impact of the Omicron strain on the Winter Olympics, I think it will definitely bring some prevention and control challenges, but thanks to China's experience in preventing the spread of and combating COVID-19, I am fully confident that the Winter Olympics the games will be successfully held in accordance with the schedule," Zhao said.

The Games are scheduled for February 4-20, 2022.

