China Triumphs Over Pakistan, Advances In Asian Champions Trophy Final

Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Hosts China outplayed Pakistan by 2-0 in shootouts, after a tense 1-1 draw in regular time, in the semifinal of Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

China beat Pakistan by 2-0 and secured their spot in the Champions Trophy final for the first time. Held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base, the semifinal saw Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang's exceptional display, keeping Pakistan from scoring during the shootouts.

China's Yuanlin Lu gave his team an early lead with a powerful drag-flick in the 18th minute, but Pakistan responded through Ahmed Nadeem’s equalizer in the 37th minute.

Pakistan displayed top notch game and tried several attacking moves, but China’s defense held strong. Benhai Chen and Chanliang Lin paved the way by scoring to send China to their first-ever final.

"We came into this match prepared and full of enthusiasm. It’s a great moment for us," said Hero of the Match Yuanlin Lu, who led China's charge with confidence and tactical awareness. China will face India in the final on Tuesday (September 17).

