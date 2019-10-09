UrduPoint.com
China Vows To Win Against Guam In FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:32 PM

China vows to win against Guam in FIFA world cup qualifier

With China's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Guam just around the corner, striker Yang Xu told Xinhua on Tuesday that the team will try their best to take three points

GUANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :With China's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Guam just around the corner, striker Yang Xu told Xinhua on Tuesday that the team will try their best to take three points.

The Chinese national team has been training in Guangzhou for their first home game of the qualifying competition, after they started the campaign well with a 5-0 win away in the Maldives.

"The whole team is focused on the upcoming game. Every player is showing more enthusiasm and a more positive attitude in training," Yang said, quoting head coach Marcello Lippi that "no matter who the opponents are, we will try our best to win every point and score goals.

" All 26 players appeared at Tuesday's training session, including Wu Lei, who plays for Spanish side Espanyol and is the only squad member to play his club football outside China.

"Wu Lei just returned and is a little tired," Yang said. "But he should be fine since he has been playing regularly. I believe our new defenders will quickly integrate into the team. Now our top priority is to win the game."China will play Guam at the Tianhe sports Center in Guangzhou on Thursday.

