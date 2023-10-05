China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

China's women's basketball team made up for their men's shortcomings at the Asian Games on Thursday, retaining their title with a thrilling 74-72 win over Olympic silver-medallists Japan in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China's women's basketball team made up for their men's shortcomings at the Asian Games on Thursday, retaining their title with a thrilling 74-72 win over Olympic silver-medallists Japan in Hangzhou.

China's men crashed out in the semi-finals with a last-gasp defeat to the Philippines 24 hours earlier, disappointing the basketball-obsessed home nation.

But the women provided a tonic after a tense finish at a packed Hangzhou Olympic Centre Gymnasium, taking an early lead and just about holding off a Japan fightback to claim gold.

Wang Siyu sank the game-winning basket with seconds remaining, sparking wild celebrations among the crowd.

China fielded 6ft 8in (2.03m) Han Xu and 6ft 7in Li Yueru, giving them a huge height advantage over their Japanese opponents.

Han, who has been compared to eight-time NBA All-Star Yao Ming, scored 10 points while Li bagged 13.

Both were outscored by team-mate Li Meng, with 17.

Japan lost to the United States in the final of the Tokyo Olympics and were looking to win Asian Games gold for the first time since 1998.