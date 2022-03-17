Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sports of Hazara : Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said it is commendable to name the regional sports and cultural competitions "Chinar Festival" as Abbottabad is famous as the city of Chinars

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said it is commendable to name the regional sports and cultural competitions "Chinar Festival" as Abbottabad is famous as the city of Chinars.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed these views while addressing a three-day long Chinar Festival inauguration ceremony at Kunj Ground Abbottabad.

The speaker further said that besides, international sports events we should also take interest in our regional sports as it is our identity and these games have been played by our forefathers.

He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan special attention is being paid to sports activities, the launch of mega sports events and sports scholarships, including sports infrastructure is a commendable work of the provincial government.

Mushtaq Ghani said that Deputy Commissioner has won the hearts of the people of Abbottabad by organizing Chinar Festival and I would pay rich tribute to Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for such a healthy activity for the youth. He said that on the arrival of spring, he started a tree-planting campaign in which Chinar plants are being given priority.

On the occasion the students of Govt.

High school No. 4 Abbottabad presented the cultural colors of the four provinces of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan which were admired by the spectators.

Students of various schools also demonstrated the skills of Karate and regional sports Gatka while according to the sports events played on the first day, the Tug of War match was won by team Kandian who defeated Abbottabad Blue while Shadow Club defeated Mandian XI in Kabaddi.

District Administration Abbottabad and the Regional Sports Office first time organized a three-day Chinar Festival to promote traditional and cultural events and sports of the Hazara division at Kunj Ground Abbottabad.

The festival comprises Stone Lifting, Tug of War, Tent Pegging, Wrestling, Kabaddi Archery, marathon race and cycling while music concert, food, various stalls, display of handicrafts, Hindko and Pashto poetry were also included.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Hassan Ahsan, Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, Former Director Sports Tariq Mahmood, AAC Amin Al Hassan, DSO Faisal Javed, Mansehra, Batgram, DE Shokat, Samira Javed, students from different schools and a large number of citizens attended the event and lauded the efforts of organizers.