China's Chengdu, Chongqing Plan To Jointly Bid For 2032 Olympics - Regional Sports Bureau

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

China's Chengdu, Chongqing Plan to Jointly Bid for 2032 Olympics - Regional Sports Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The southwestern Chinese cities of Chengdu and Chongqing are planning to jointly apply for the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, Sichuan Provincial Sports Bureau said in a document.

The document was a reply from the Sichuan Sports Bureau to a local political advisor, who proposed sports authorities in the region to boost sports development.

"As part of a national strategy to develop the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the two cities will bid for the Olympics together to try to host a Games with strong urban and cultural characteristics of the two cities, and to enhance the international influence of the two cities," the document on the government's website said, as cited by the China Daily.

The capital city of southwest China's Sichuan province, Chengdu, and the neighboring Chongqing municipality have hosted numerous domestic sporting events.

Previously, it was reported that Indonesia, Turkey, Qatar and Australia were competing for the right to host the 2032 Olympics. The Australian bidding campaign was later suspended due to the coronavirus-related crisis.

More Stories From Sports

