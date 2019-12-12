UrduPoint.com
China's Deng Sets New World Record At Weightlifting World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:05 PM

China's Deng sets new world record at Weightlifting World Cup

China's Deng Wei set a new world record as Chinese weightlifters took three gold medals at the 2019 IWF World Cup

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :China's Deng Wei set a new world record as Chinese weightlifters took three gold medals at the 2019 IWF World Cup.

In the women's 64kg category, Deng posted a lift of 117kg, taking the lead and breaking the previous world record lift of 116kg.

In the clean and jerk, Kuo Hsiung-Chun of Chinese Taipei took the heaviest lift, posting 141kg with her last attempt, though Deng's lift of 138kg was enough to see her lift a combined weight of 255kg, edging ahead of Kuo on 246kg.

"It was a surprise for me to break the world record," Deng noted afterwards. "I haven't been in good form in training.

" In the men's 96kg division, China's world champion Tian Tao posted 175kg in the snatch and 215kg in the clean and jerk to secure first place.

"Although I'm not in good shape right now, I feel like I'm more likely to break the world record when I am in good shape," the 25-year-old said after the contest.

There was more good news for China in the women's 55kg division, where Zhang Wanqiong took gold ahead of compatriot Liao Qiuyun. In the women's 71kg category, Chen Guiming had to settle for a silver medal, finishing with a combined lift just 1kg shy of eventual winner Choe Hyo Sim of the DPRK.

