Chinese college basketball standouts will compete in the upcoming Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese college basketball standouts will compete in the upcoming Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league.

The 2021-22 WCBA season is scheduled between Nov. 14 and Jan. 4, 2022. According to the competition schedule released on Wednesday, the new season features a total of 18 teams, including the Federation of University sports of China (FUSC) United Team, a side solely comprised of college basketball players.

16 players of the FUSC United Team mainly come from Beijing Normal University, champion of the 23rd edition of the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA) league, including Tang Ziting and Liu Yutong, who have made into the national team's squad in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this year.

Other members of the team come from the likes of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Sources said that playing in the WCBA league is aimed at helping the FUSC United Team amid its preparation for the World University Games next year.

The team is now training in the WCBA's competition site of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The WCBA league regular season is played in a round-robin format. The playoffs will start on Dec. 25.