NAIROBI, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The seamless execution of the Beijing Winter Olympics amid threats posed by the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions has served to unite humanity in expressing the Olympic essence of excellence, friendship and political neutrality, a Kenyan scholar has said.

The success of the major sports event proved that it is possible for humanity to rise above sectarian, cultural and political divides, and rally behind shared goals and aspirations, Cavince Adhere, scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa cooperation, said in a commentary published by Capital FM Radio on Monday.

The scholar said the Games spotlighted China's green credentials and prowess in pandemic control.

The use of hydrogen-powered cars demonstrated China's commitment and efforts to tame the climate crisis.

The robust coronavirus preventive measures like regular screenings, vaccinations and a closed-loop system have minimized the risk of infections during the Games, he added.

Noting the enthusiasm towards the Games, he said even in Africa where winter sports are not quite as popular, several countries including Nigeria, Madagascar, Ghana, Morocco and Eritrea have participated.

The scholar also said the Beijing Winter Olympics have highlighted the power of unity, dedication and valor to defeat a global health and climate crisis.