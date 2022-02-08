UrduPoint.com

China's Gu Strikes Freeski Big Air Gold At Beijing Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 08:40 AM

China's Gu strikes freeski Big Air gold at Beijing Olympics

Beijing, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Home favourite Eileen Gu won a spectacular gold for China at the Beijing Olympics Tuesday as she won the inaugural women's freeski Big Air title at the Winter Games.

After a strong opening jump, the Californian-born 18-year-old saved her best for her last leap when she managed four rotations before grabbing the outside of her ski and landing backwards.

The stunning jump saw her snatch first place from France's Tess Ledeux, 20, the Big Air champion at last month's X Games in Aspen, who had to settle for silver.

Related Topics

China France Beijing Women Gold Silver Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

8 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

8 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

8 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

8 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>