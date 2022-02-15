UrduPoint.com

China's He Jinbo Fails To Qualify For Men's Freeski Slopestyle Finals At Beijing 2022

Chinese skier He Jinbo finished 22nd in the men's freeski slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022 here on Tuesday, failing to qualify for the finals

The 17-year-old got 42.83 points after two rounds.

He, a national slopestyle champion in 2021 and the first Chinese athlete in history to perform a double cork 1800 in training, has competed in four career World Cup events since October 2021, two each in Big Air and slopestyle.

Andri Ragettli of Switzerland, world slopestyle champion in 2021, took the lead with 85.08 points among 12 qualifiers. Birk Ruud of Norway, who had just won gold in freeski Big Air, scored 83.96 to come second. PyeongChang 2018 silver medalist Nicholas Goepper of the United States took third with 82.51 points.

