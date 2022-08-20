UrduPoint.com

China's Hi Yuqi Looking To Win World Title After 10-month Suspension

August 20, 2022

Playing his first tournament in 10 months, China's badminton star Shi Yuqi said that he wants to prove by winning the men's singles title at the World Championships which kicks off in Tokyo on Monday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Playing his first tournament in 10 months, China's badminton star Shi Yuqi said that he wants to prove by winning the men's singles title at the World Championships which kicks off in Tokyo on Monday.

It has been seven years since China won the men's singles crown last time, through former Rio Olympic champion Chen Long in 2015. Shi reached the final when the event was held in Nanjing, China in 2018, but he was beaten in front of a home crowd by Japan's Kento Momota.

"I hope to win the world title," said Shi. "I want to prove myself. But you need to win every match to that end. I will try not to think that far at the moment." Shi's last match was in the Thomas Cup semifinals in October 2021, when he retired at 20-22, 5-20 down to Momota.

He was then suspended by the Chinese Badminton Association for making some "inappropriate remarks" about his withdrawal.

"I am very excited to return to the court," he said. "I have never been out of practice in the past 10 months. I think I am still in good form."The 28-year-old, who has slipped to 25th place in the world rankings, had a 30-minute high-intensity workout with teammates Lu Guangzu and Zhao Junpeng at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

"During the days without competitions, I have always been playing some competitive matches against my teammates," he said. "My preparation included watching videos of my matches and many other things."

