China's Junior Badminton Team Honors Late Teammate Zhang With Emotional Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

In a heartfelt tribute, the Chinese badminton team overcame South Korea 3-1 in the mixed team final at the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia on Tuesday, reclaiming the title after six long years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) In a heartfelt tribute, the Chinese badminton team overcame South Korea 3-1 in the mixed team final at the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia on Tuesday, reclaiming the title after six long years.

The emotional ceremony saw the entire team ascend the podium with a jersey of their recently deceased teammate, Zhang Zhijie, a promising 17-year-old badminton star.

Zhang tragically passed away on Sunday. During China's final group stage match of the championships against Japan, he suddenly collapsed on the court and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His untimely death has sparked a wave of grief among Chinese fans and a broader discussion on emergency response for athletes.

Tuesday's final saw Chen Fanshutian and Liu Jiayue secure the victory for China in the women's doubles, defeating their South Korean counterparts 21-16, 22-20. As the game approached its concluding points, cameras poignantly captured Zhang's jersey draped over the Chinese support bench, a silent yet powerful tribute.

At the award ceremony, the Chinese team, bearing Zhang's jersey, took to the podium with tear-streaked faces and eyes red from crying. They received a standing ovation from their opponents.

On Chinese social media, tributes for Zhang poured in from numerous players. Olympic women's singles champion Chen Yufei shared a photo of the team on the podium, captioned, "We are together, and you are the champion."

