Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Liu Yang won the men's gymnastics rings gold at the Olympics on Monday, with You Hao completing a 1-2 for China.

Eleftherios Petrounias, Greece's defending champion from the Rio Games, took the bronze.