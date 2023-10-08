Olympic champion Liu Yang of China won rings gold for the second time at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Saturday

Antwerp, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Olympic champion Liu Yang of China won rings gold for the second time at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Saturday.

Liu, 29, scored 15.233 points to seal his second world title in the discipline nine years after his first.

Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias, a former Olympic and three-time world champion on the apparatus, took silver with 15.066 points ahead of China's You Hao with 14.833 points.