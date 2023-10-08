Open Menu

China's Liu Yang Wins Rings Gold At Gymnastics Worlds

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2023 | 12:01 AM

China's Liu Yang wins rings gold at gymnastics worlds

Olympic champion Liu Yang of China won rings gold for the second time at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Saturday

Liu, 29, scored 15.233 points to seal his second world title in the discipline nine years after his first.

Liu, 29, scored 15.233 points to seal his second world title in the discipline nine years after his first.

Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias, a former Olympic and three-time world champion on the apparatus, took silver with 15.066 points ahead of China's You Hao with 14.833 points.

