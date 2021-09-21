UrduPoint.com

China's Olympic Boxers Shine At National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:49 PM

China's Olympic boxers shine at National Games

All six boxers of China competing at Tokyo 2020 were crowned at China's 14th National Games when the boxing tournament concluded in Yulin, Shaanxi Province on Tuesday

YULIN, China, Sept. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:All six boxers of China competing at Tokyo 2020 were crowned at China's 14th National Games when the boxing tournament concluded in Yulin, Shaanxi Province on Tuesday.

Li Qian, Chang Yuan, Hu Jianguan, Chen Daxiang and Gu Hong retained their titles at the National Games where Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan won for the first time.

All the six did not concede a single round before reaching the top podium.

At Tokyo 2020, Li and Gu won silver medals, while Chang, Hu, Chen and Tanglatihan failed to proceed to the last eight.

"I'm very disappointed with the experience at Tokyo 2020, so I want to have some satisfaction here," said Hu from Shanghai last Thursday.

"The two bouts at Tokyo Olympics have undoubtedly made me more confident," said Chang of Hebei Province, who claimed the women's flyweight gold here on Tuesday

Related Topics

China Yulin Shanghai Tokyo Women 2020 Gold Silver Olympics All From Top Boxing

Recent Stories

SCCI, North Macedonia explore investment cooperati ..

SCCI, North Macedonia explore investment cooperation opportunities

5 minutes ago
 German shares gain 0.88 pct at start of trading on ..

German shares gain 0.88 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus claims 81 lives, national positivity r ..

Coronavirus claims 81 lives, national positivity ratio shows declining trend: NC ..

1 minute ago
 Lack of Home Insulation Causes 8,500 Deaths in UK ..

Lack of Home Insulation Causes 8,500 Deaths in UK Every Winter - Environmental G ..

1 minute ago
 Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pl ..

Myanmar's Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pleads not guilty

13 minutes ago
 Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective fo ..

Evidence shows Covid vaccine is safe, effective for cancer patients

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.