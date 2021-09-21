All six boxers of China competing at Tokyo 2020 were crowned at China's 14th National Games when the boxing tournament concluded in Yulin, Shaanxi Province on Tuesday

YULIN, China, Sept. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:All six boxers of China competing at Tokyo 2020 were crowned at China's 14th National Games when the boxing tournament concluded in Yulin, Shaanxi Province on Tuesday.

Li Qian, Chang Yuan, Hu Jianguan, Chen Daxiang and Gu Hong retained their titles at the National Games where Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan won for the first time.

All the six did not concede a single round before reaching the top podium.

At Tokyo 2020, Li and Gu won silver medals, while Chang, Hu, Chen and Tanglatihan failed to proceed to the last eight.

"I'm very disappointed with the experience at Tokyo 2020, so I want to have some satisfaction here," said Hu from Shanghai last Thursday.

"The two bouts at Tokyo Olympics have undoubtedly made me more confident," said Chang of Hebei Province, who claimed the women's flyweight gold here on Tuesday