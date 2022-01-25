UrduPoint.com

China's President Xi Meets IOC President Thomas Bach In Beijing: State Media

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2022 | 04:11 PM

China's President Xi meets IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing: state media

President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Beijing, state media reported, in a rare pandemic-era encounter between the Chinese leader and a foreign visitor

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Beijing, state media reported, in a rare pandemic-era encounter between the Chinese leader and a foreign visitor.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday," read a brief statement from Xinhua news agency.

