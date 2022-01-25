President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Beijing, state media reported, in a rare pandemic-era encounter between the Chinese leader and a foreign visitor

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach in Beijing, state media reported, in a rare pandemic-era encounter between the Chinese leader and a foreign visitor.

