Open Menu

China's 'Queen Wen' Sets Up Australian Open Final Against Sabalenka

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM

China's 'Queen Wen' sets up Australian Open final against Sabalenka

Zheng Qinwen coasted past Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska on Thursday to become the first Chinese finalist in a decade at the Australian Open, setting up a decider against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Zheng Qinwen coasted past Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska on Thursday to become the first Chinese finalist in a decade at the Australian Open, setting up a decider against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The 12th seed, heading into the world's top 10 in next week's updated rankings, delivered a controlled performance on Rod Laver Arena to win 6-4, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes.

She is the first Chinese player to reach the final at Melbourne Park since her idol Li Na, who won the tournament in 2014.

"I'm super excited to have such a great performance today and arrive in the final," said the 21-year-old, who had previously never been beyond the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam.

"My opponent was playing unbelievable tennis and had a really good baseline stroke. It is tough to explain my feelings now."

Yastremska broke first in the evening clash on Rod Laver Arena but served four double faults in the next game to immediately give up her advantage.

Zheng, backed by a strong Chinese contingent in the crowd, broke again in the seventh game, after which the Ukrainian left the court, apparently for treatment for a stomach issue, which appeared to be causing her discomfort.

That proved enough to take the first set, after which Yastremska again left the court.

The Ukrainian, attempting to become just the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era, after Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows in 2021, lost her serve in the third game of the second set.

Moving freely, she broke back to level at 2-2 but Zheng broke her to love in the seventh game, which ultimately proved decisive as she took advantage of her first match point to progress to Saturday's final.

World number two Sabalenka earlier beat US fourth seed Coco Gauff to stay on track for a title defence in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Tennis World China Melbourne Progress Australian Open Top Court Love

Recent Stories

Police taking steps to control traffic rules viola ..

Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to eva ..

Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat ..

Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ en ..

Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..

13 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of park

DC inspects construction of park

17 minutes ago
Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on elect ..

Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review a ..

Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review arrangements for elections

17 minutes ago
 Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in ..

Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in 140 days

17 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

27 minutes ago
 PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday

PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday

15 minutes ago
 VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstandin ..

VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports