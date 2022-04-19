UrduPoint.com

China's Star Spiker Zhu Recovers Well From Wrist Surgery

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2022 | 02:12 PM

China's star spiker Zhu recovers well from wrist surgery

China's women's volleyball star Zhu Ting posted photos of her watching the Barcelona Open tennis tournament on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday, showing her recovering from wrist surgery

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China's women's volleyball star Zhu Ting posted photos of her watching the Barcelona Open tennis tournament on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday, showing her recovering from wrist surgery.

Zhu appears in the photo wearing only a wristband around her injured wrist.

Zhu revealed on Weibo two weeks ago that she had undergone wrist surgery.

"I need to focus on recovery and hopefully I can make progress," she wrote.

Due to her injury, Zhu was not called up to the latest training camp of China's national women's volleyball team.

The 27-year-old led China to gold at the Rio Games in 2016 and back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 but struggled with a wrist injury at last year's Tokyo Olympics, where the defending champions failed to advance to the knockout stage.

