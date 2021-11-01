UrduPoint.com

China's World Cup Qualifiers Against Oman, Australia Moved To UAE

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:37 PM

China's upcoming FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifiers against Oman and Australia will take place in Sharjah, the UAE, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed on Monday

The CFA had hoped that the two home fixtures for Team China could be held in a Chinese city, but their plans eventually fell short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After negotiations with all related parties and the confirmation of the AFC, China will play against Oman and Australia on November 11 and 16 respectively in Sharjah," said the CFA.

"The Chinese team will depart for Sharjah on November 7."Li Tie's side had trained in Sharjah for nearly one month before beating Vietnam 3-2 there on October 7, its first win in the final round of the Asian qualifying tournament.

China, drawn into Group B of the final round with Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Vietnam, now ranks fifth in the group with only three points after four games.

