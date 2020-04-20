UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Wu Lei Thanks Medical Staff After Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

China's Wu Lei thanks medical staff after coronavirus

Chinese star Wu Lei hailed the selfless actions of medical staff on Monday after the Espanyol forward was diagnosed with coronavirus last month in Spain

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese star Wu Lei hailed the selfless actions of medical staff on Monday after the Espanyol forward was diagnosed with coronavirus last month in Spain.

China's football association said on March 21 that the country's best player was infected but the 28-year-old said he had only light symptoms which quickly disappeared.

"Personally, from my experience of being infected by the virus, I cannot describe the respect I have for doctors and nurses who sacrifice their time and own safety to help patients recover," said Wu, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website.

"I must thank them for taking such good care of me as well as to those who continue to help people affected by COVID-19.

" Wu, who isolated at home in Barcelona after his positive test, urged people to follow the advice of medical experts and the World Health Organization to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

"The medical frontliners have and will always be heroes so please do not let their efforts go to waste," added Wu, who joined La Liga's bottom side from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

Wu, who has scored 10 goals in 54 matches for Espanyol, was back doing light exercise at the start of this month.

La Liga, like most football leagues, is suspended because of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Football World China Shanghai Barcelona Spain January March From Best Asia Espanyol Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tell ..

7 seconds ago

Bavaria to Make Wearing Masks in Public Places Man ..

1 minute ago

God, not masks: Magufuli's Tanzania is an outlier ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago

22 schemes of SDGAP approved by District Developme ..

1 minute ago

UN seeks $90 mn for Mideast children as virus deep ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.