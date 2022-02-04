- Home
China's Xi Declares Beijing Winter Olympics Open
Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday declared XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing open.
The opening ceremony is being held at the Beijing National Stadium. The games will be held from February 4-20.
