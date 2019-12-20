UrduPoint.com
China's Yuan Storms To Australian PGA Championship Lead

Fri 20th December 2019

China's Yuan storms to Australian PGA Championship lead

China's Yuan Yechun blitzed the field for a one-shot lead after day two of the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship on Friday, but wily Adam Scott lurked dangerously for a weekend charge

Gold Coast, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :China's Yuan Yechun blitzed the field for a one-shot lead after day two of the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship on Friday, but wily Adam Scott lurked dangerously for a weekend charge.

The big-hitting 22-year-old broke away from the pack with three consecutive birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13 before losing his touch with two bogeys.

But he restored order with another birdie -- his eighth of the day -- for a seven-under-par-65.

It left him one clear of Australia's Anthony Quayle, who mixed six birdies and an eagle with two bogeys in his 66.

World number 18 Scott is well placed heading into Saturday, two off the pace after drainingthree birdies in his final four holes.

