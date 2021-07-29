Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Zhang Yufei proved untouchable in the women's Olymic 200m butterfly final Thursday, blasting to the gold medal in the third fastest time ever.

The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this year and hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 2mins 03.86sec ahead of American Regan Smith (2:05.30) and team-mate Hali Flickinger (2:06.65).