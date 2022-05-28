UrduPoint.com

China's Zheng 'so Excited' For Swiatek Clash At French Open

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2022 | 09:00 PM

China's Zheng 'so excited' for Swiatek clash at French Open

Chinese 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen said she was eager for the chance to test herself against Iga Swiatek after setting up a last-16 meeting with the world number one and former Roland Garros champion

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chinese 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen said she was eager for the chance to test herself against Iga Swiatek after setting up a last-16 meeting with the world number one and former Roland Garros champion.

Zheng, who shocked 2018 French Open winner Simona Halep in the previous round, advanced Saturday when Alize Cornet retired with a thigh injury while trailing 6-0, 3-0.

The 74th-ranked Zheng is making her debut in Paris, having appeared at her first Grand Slam in Australia this year.

She will attempt to end Swiatek's 31-match winning run stretching back to February. The Pole won the title in Paris as a teenager in 2020.

"Of course she's wonderful player. Actually, I have been prepared for this match, because I really want to play against her. So I'm excited for this match," said Zheng.

"It will be a tough match, for sure.

I will give everything I have." Zheng, who has trained in Spain for the past two years, was the only Chinese player to make it past the first round of the tournament.

"I always know that I have the level to do something," said the youngster who worked with Carlos Rodriguez, the former coach of Justine Henin and Li Na, at his academy in Beijing.

"I know what I can do and I have to be patient and to wait for the moment to come." Zheng, inspired by Li's 2011 French Open triumph when she became the first Asian-born player to win a Grand Slam singles title, is trying not to look too far ahead.

"My expectation in the French Open is just go match by match and to give everything I have on court.""To be in a Grand Slam is one of my childhood dreams... and I feel just I have to give my best always on the court," she added.

"I only feel excited to play on the big stadium."

Related Topics

World Australia China Beijing Paris Spain February 2018 2020 Best Coach Court

Recent Stories

KP business community proposes formation of adviso ..

KP business community proposes formation of advisory council

20 seconds ago
 Customs Directorate recovers narcotics worth Rs 6 ..

Customs Directorate recovers narcotics worth Rs 6 million

21 seconds ago
 Di Giannantonio snatches shock Italian MotoGP pole ..

Di Giannantonio snatches shock Italian MotoGP pole, Marquez set for surgery

22 seconds ago
 'Nawaz Sharif made defence of country invincible o ..

'Nawaz Sharif made defence of country invincible on May 28'

24 seconds ago
 War Ordnance Blast in Afghanistan Kills 2 Children ..

War Ordnance Blast in Afghanistan Kills 2 Children, Injures One - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.