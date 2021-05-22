Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu took a lights-to-flag win in the first sprint race of the Formula 2 championship weekend at Monaco on Friday

Starting from pole position, the Alpine junior built up a comfortable eight-second lead until a late safety car bunched the pack up with five laps left to go.

Zhou managed the restart and went on to claim victory ahead of his teammate Felipe Drugovich.

Zhou became the first Chinese driver to win an F2 race at Sochi last year. Having won this season's feature race at Bahrain in March, Zhou now extends his lead in the F2 drivers' championship to 11 points.

The weekend's second sprint race (30 laps) and the feature race (42 laps) will take place on Saturday.