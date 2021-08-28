UrduPoint.com

Chinese Athletes Complain About Fading Color Of Tokyo Olympics Gold Medals

Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:57 PM

Chinese athletes complain about fading color of Tokyo Olympics Gold Medals    

Zhu Xueying and Wang Shun took to Twitter and shared the pictures of their Gold medals, saying that these are peeling of and start to disintegrate.

BEIJING: (UrduPont/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) A pair of Chinese athletes complained about medals won at the Tokyo Olympics about their fading color and disintegration.

Zhu Xueying and Wang Shun took to social media in China to share their concerns about the medals they won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zhu Xueying, who won gold in the women’s trampolining during the games, shared an image of her medal on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, saying thatthe material was ‘peeling’ off. She questioned, “Was you medal … peeling off like this?,”.

she was quoted by Global Times saying as: “Let me clarify this. I didn’t mean to peel the thing off at first, I just discovered that there was a small mark on my medal. I thought that it was probably just dirt, so I rubbed it with my finger and found that nothing changed, so then I picked at it and the mark got bigger,” Global Times quoted the athlete as saying.

Another Chinese athlete, Wang Shun, who won gold in the 200-meter individual medley, complained that his medal was also beginning to peel. Wang Shun added that he “dare not to pick at it anymore.”

At this year’s games, the awarded medals were made from recycled electronic devices including cellphones. The International Olympic Committee responded to the complaints, saying that it was just the protective film coming away and that it did not affect the quality of the medal itself.

“Even if you remove the coating, it does not directly affect the medals’ quality,” the Tokyo organizing committee was quoted by Global Times.

