Chinese Basketball Association Announces Du Feng As New National Team Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Chinese Basketball Association has announced CBA Guangdong Hongyuan head coach Du Feng as the new head coach of national men's basketball team here on Thursday through social media

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese Basketball Association has announced CBA Guangdong Hongyuan head coach Du Feng as the new head coach of national men's basketball team here on Thursday through social media.

Du Feng has been the Guangdong Hongyuan head coach since 2013, leading the CBA powerhouse to two league titles in 2013 and 2019 and was honored as the 2018-2019 coach of the season.

Li Nan, who was replaced by Du as head coach, failed to lead China directly to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games at the recent Basketball World Cup. As the hosts of the tournament, China only ranked the 24th place with two wins and three defeats in the FIBA World Cup.

Chinese Basketball Association said through Weibo that the upcoming mission for the national team is the FIBA Olympic qualifying games.

