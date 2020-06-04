UrduPoint.com
Chinese Basketball League Set To Resume On June 20 After COVID-19 Hiatus

Muhammad Rameez Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Chinese Basketball League Set to Resume on June 20 After COVID-19 Hiatus

China's top basketball league, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), is set to resume action on June 20 after a hiatus of more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) China's top basketball league, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), is set to resume action on June 20 after a hiatus of more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

"Competitive action in the Chinese Basketball Association will resume on June 20," the league said.

As part of ongoing efforts to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, teams will be based in the cities of Qingdao and Dongguan, where all the remaining games in the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors.

China's General Administration of Sport on Friday issued new guidance that now permits non-contact sports to hold single events.

Interregional and international large-scale events, such as marathons, are still banned, officials clarified.

The CBA suspended all games on February 1 in response to the coronavirus disease outbreak in China, where public health authorities have so far confirmed more than 83,000 cases and 4,600 deaths.

